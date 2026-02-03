BoB opens 61st branch at Bommeparthy

Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB), India’s International Bank, inaugurated its new branch at Bommeparthy, in Tirupati Region (Rayalaseema) on Monday, marking the 61st branch.

The branch was formally inaugurated by Jagadguru Parama Pujya Sri Sri Sri Dr Sachichinda Swamy Ji, in the presence of P Amaranatha Reddy, AGM & Regional Head; AEK Kishore, Deputy Regional Head; and K Purushotham Naik, Branch Head.

Branch heads and staff from Ananthapur city, Bathalapalli, Kesepalli and Tadipatri, along with local villagers were present. Bommeparthy branch will cater to nearly 15 surrounding villages, providing banking services to about 25,000 people, thereby strengthening financial inclusion in rural Andhra Pradesh.