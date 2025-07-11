BoB unveils dedicated agriculture branch

Vijayawada: Bank of Baroda on Thursday inaugurated a specialised CAMP (Centre for Agriculture Marketing and Processing) branch here. Located within the premises of its Vijayawada Main Branch, this new dedicated facility aims at bolstering support for the agricultural sector in the region.

Chief General Manager, NABARD–AP MR Gopal was the chief guest and Ritesh Kumar, General Manager & Zonal Head, Bank of Baroda, and Anupam Srivastava, Deputy General Manager & Regional Head, Vijayawada also participated.

A key highlight of the inauguration was the symbolic handover of sanction letters totalling Rs 22.27 lakh to farmers by the NABARD CGM. These sanctions included Rs 4.90 lakh under the Agri Infrastructure Fund for a Drone Package, Rs 10.30 lakh for a four-wheeler loan for farmers, and Rs 7.07 lakh for a tractor loan.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopal commended Bank of Baroda’s initiative in launching this agriculture-focused branch.