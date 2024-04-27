  • Menu
Bobbili TDP Joint Alliance Candidate 'Babynayana' Receives Blessings from Fans for Resounding Victory

In a heartwarming display of support, Locharla Kumar and Locharla Pawan of Gollapally village 10th Ward expressed their admiration for Babynayana, the joint alliance candidate representing the TDP in Bobbili. As avid fans, they paid a visit to Gollapally Sri Daadithalli Ammavari Gudi to offer their prayers for Babynayana's success in the upcoming elections.

This morning, the duo embarked on a padayatra to Simhachalam Sri Simhadri Appanna Gudi, eager to show their support for their favorite leader. Before setting off, they had the honor of meeting Babynayana himself, who graciously accepted their well-wishes and blessings.

With the backing of dedicated supporters like Kumar and Pawan, Babynayana is sure to have a strong foundation for his campaign. The community's enthusiasm and encouragement will undoubtedly propel him towards a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

