Bollineni to contest from Udayagiri

Udayagiri (Nellore district): Former Udayagiri TDP MLA Bollineni Venkatarama Rao said that he will contest from Udayagiri constituency on TDP banner in the ensuing elections.

In the wake suspense continuing in TDP over finalising candidate for Udayagiri, the former MLA has organised party functionaries meeting at TDP office in Kaligiri on Sunday and asserted that party high command finalised his candidature for Udayagiri in 2024 elections. He appealed party cadres to work for his victory without any apprehensions. He hoped of resuming power in Udayagiri constituency in 2024 elections.