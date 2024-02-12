Live
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
- Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation
- Meru International School Hosts Thrilling Meru Vijetha Inter-Community Sports Competition
- ‘Chaari 111’ trailer :Vennela Kishore’s hilarious espionage unveiled
- Coughs lasting over 8 weeks post infection must not be ignored: Study
Just In
Bollineni to contest from Udayagiri
Highlights
Udayagiri (Nellore district): Former Udayagiri TDP MLA Bollineni Venkatarama Rao said that he will contest from Udayagiri constituency on TDP banner...
Udayagiri (Nellore district): Former Udayagiri TDP MLA Bollineni Venkatarama Rao said that he will contest from Udayagiri constituency on TDP banner in the ensuing elections.
In the wake suspense continuing in TDP over finalising candidate for Udayagiri, the former MLA has organised party functionaries meeting at TDP office in Kaligiri on Sunday and asserted that party high command finalised his candidature for Udayagiri in 2024 elections. He appealed party cadres to work for his victory without any apprehensions. He hoped of resuming power in Udayagiri constituency in 2024 elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS