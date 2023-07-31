Bonda Uma says women are not safe in AP

Amaravati: TDP Polit Bureau member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao stated that the AP government has collected the personal information of the people through the volunteers in the name of various schemes. It is alleged that the Jagan government has collected this information with the strategy of Prashant Kishore.

He expressed his concern that this information has been stolen and the women of the state are not protected due to this. Bonda Uma spoke to the media at the party office on Monday. He said that the privacy of the people in the state has no protection.

Bonda Uma alleged that the YCP batch had already given Rs 50,000 crores of poor people's lands by misusing the data of 5.5 crore people of the state. He alleged that people's lives are being played with by collecting personal information in the name of schemes. He said that the volunteers also collected fingerprints of the people, thus the money in the bank accounts was also left unprotected.

It is alleged that those who question the irregularities of the government officials and those who oppose the government are being targeted. Bonda Uma alleged that they are doing circular activities against them.