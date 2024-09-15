Bonda Umamaheswara Rao Praises CM Chandrababu Naidu's Flood Relief Efforts

Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao lauded the performance of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the recent heavy rains caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. He emphasized that the Chief Minister had received accolades nationwide for his effective coordination of government departments and support extended to flood victims.



In a gesture of appreciation, Bonda Uma, along with other Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, offered milk to a portrait of Chandrababu Naidu in Singh Nagar, honoring the staff from various departments who worked tirelessly during the crisis.

Speaking at the event, MLA Bonda Uma remarked, "Through the flood relief measures, everyone has recognized the leadership of CM Chandrababu. He has demonstrated that true leadership involves taking action." He recounted how, on the first day of the flood—a Sunday—water levels rose unexpectedly, leaving residents distressed. Upon assessing the situation, the Chief Minister ensured that the District Collector's office operated continuously for ten days, dispatching MP Keshine and all ministers to the affected areas to oversee relief efforts. Essential supplies like food, water, and milk were delivered to flood victims by dedicated staff.

Bonda Uma highlighted the Chief Minister's commitment, stating, "Even at his age, CM Chandrababu personally ventured into flood-affected areas on foot and surveyed the damage via tractor, witnessing the struggles of the people firsthand." He contrasted this with former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of remaining inactive in Tadepalli Palace during the crisis while making false accusations against the state government for its relief efforts.

Despite the criticisms from YCP leaders, Bonda Uma emphasized that thousands of TDP leaders and volunteers rallied to support flood victims, embodying the spirit of their party leader.