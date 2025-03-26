Bone marrow transplantation performed at Medicover

Nellore: Senior medical oncologist Dr Rangaraman said that a patient was treated for the first time by allogeneic bone marrow transplantation at the Nellore Medicover Cancer Institute.

A 24-year-old woman from Nellore district has been treated at the Medicover Cancer Institute through the Alogenic Bone Moro Transplantation.

Alogenic BMT is critical and in metro cities, the treatment will cost Rs 20 lakh.

But in the Nellore Medicover, this treatment costs up to 12 lakh, which is also done by Medical Management through Aarogyasri.

The patient was provided with high dose chemotherapy treatment and stem cell transplantation on February 5.

Medicover ICU doctor Dr Gowtam said that with the help of Medicover Chairman Dr Anil Krishna Reddy and Director Harikrishna, the Medicover Cancer Institute has been equipped with all departments.

Treatment is being extended to the poor through Aarogyasri.

The meeting was attended by centre head Dr Dheeraj Reddy, medical superintendent Dr Yashwanth Reddy and PRO Chandu Varma.