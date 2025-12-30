Bankers asked to focus on priority sector programmes

Khammam: Khammam Additional Collector P Srinivasa Reddy on Monday urged bankers to focus on government priority sector programmes and extend full cooperation for their successful implementation. Chairing the District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting with bankers at the Collectorate here, the Additional Collector said the district had achieved 54.15 per cent of the targeted credit disbursement under the priority sector by the end of the second quarter.

He said that for the financial year 2025–26, a target of Rs 97 crore had been set for education loans in the district, but only Rs 14.31 crore had been disbursed so far. Stressing the need to improve performance, he asked bankers to create awareness among youth and students about the availability of education loans. Srinivasa Reddy noted that bankers had shown good progress in crop loan disbursement, but expressed concern over the low performance in agricultural infrastructure loans, where only 19 per cent of the target had been achieved.

He sought explanations for the shortfall and instructed agriculture department officials to educate farmers on the types of loans available for strengthening agricultural infrastructure and their proper utilisation. Reviewing MSME lending, he said that against a target of Rs 2,968 crore for 2025–26, banks had disbursed Rs 1,503 crore by the end of September.

Officials also informed the meeting that bank loans worth Rs 994.48 crore had been extended to 9,113 self-help groups.

Lead District Manager Ravi Prasad, Executive Director of SC Corporation Naveen Babu, Tribal Welfare Officer Vijayalakshmi, bank officials and representatives of various departments attended the meeting.