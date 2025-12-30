Yadagirigutta temple all set for Mukkoti Ekadashi celebrations

Yadadri: The Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple has been fully decorated and prepared for the grand Mukkoti Ekadashi festival. Authorities have completed arrangements to ensure that devotees can have darshan of Yadagirishudu, adorned as Vaikunthanatha, through the northern Maha Rajagopuram (Vaikuntha Dwaram). As a large influx of devotees is expected on Tuesday on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, temporary iron grills and galleries have been installed along the Mada streets to prevent stampedes and inconvenience. Executive Officer Venkata Rao stated that sufficient laddus and pulihora prasadam have been arranged for devotees after darshan.

Police have also deployed security to regulate vehicle movement on the hilltop, manage VIP visits, and prevent any untoward incidents in and around the temple. Seating arrangements have been made for over 5,000 devotees in the galleries set up on the northern Mada street. The temple entrance and mukha mandapam are being decorated with colorful electric lights and flowers.

On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, the temple will open at 2:00 am. Suprabhatam will be performed from 2:00 to 2:30 am, followed by morning rituals, Tiruppavai seva, Balabhogam, and alankaram. Uttaradwara darshan, mangala vadyam, Chaturveda parayanam, and discourses on the significance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be held in the morning. Sarva darshan, break darshan, study festival rituals, abhishekam, rajabhogam, and regular nitya kainkaryas will continue throughout the day as per schedule. The Patagutta temple will open at 4:00 am, followed by Suprabhatam, morning worship, seva rituals, Mukkoti Garuda Vahana Seva, Uttaradwara darshan, abhishekam, and daily rituals as per tradition.

On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, devotees will be allowed entry through the Uttaradwara for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, during both darshan sessions. As per the decision of the Vaidika Committee, this rare arrangement has been made for the first time, and devotees are urged to make proper use of this opportunity.

In view of the expected heavy turnout, DCP Akshank Yadav inspected the Mada streets and temple surroundings on Monday. He reviewed security measures, supervised arrangements, and issued instructions to prevent any untoward incidents. Discussions were held on crowd management, gallery capacity, and regulating darshan flow. ACP Srinivas Naidu, Town CI Bhaskar, SPF RI Seshagiri Rao, and other officials accompanied him.