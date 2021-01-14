Bonfire, puja mark Bhogi in Prakasam district

Ongole: People of Prakasam district celebrated Bhogi with gaiety and religious fervour on Wednesday. The junctions of various roads were seen lit with the Bhogi bonfire and the people cheer around them since early morning. The children supported their parents and grandparents in bringing out the unnecessary and broken furniture, papers along with the wood specially bought for the bonfire. The women arranged pots filled with the water to heat and used them for the bath of children. They blessed the children by showering Bhoigipallu on them. The temples like Chennakesava Swami temple, Saibaba temple saw huge rush.

Former minister Sidda Raghavarao and his family members celebrated the Bhogi by lighting the fire in front of their house and participating in the Gopuja. Raghavarao wished the public a happy Sankranti and have abundant wealth and happiness. YSRCP youth leader BalineniPraneeth Reddy participated as a chief guest to the Bhogi celebrations organised by the JCI Ongole and Lions Club of Ongole Citizens at the Saibaba temple in Lawyerpet. Praneeth also participated in the Bhogi bonfire programme arranged at the CVN Reading Room centre.