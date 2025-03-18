Books on pre-primary education released

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing, SERP and child welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani released books on pre-primary education for children at her camp office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Sandhya Rani said that these textbooks would be useful for the overall development of children in pre-primary classes. Nava Chetana for the age group of 0 to 3 and Adhaar Shila for the age group of 3 to 6 were released.

The minister said that the brain of the children would develop up-to 85 per cent in the first six years and they should be given good nutrition, safety, love, games and studies during that period. The Nava Chetana would give direction to the parents and Anganwadi workers and Adhaar Shila was aimed at developing physical and psychological development of children. The minister said that SCERT, WDCW, ITC Mission, Sunehra Kal, Lasya Enterprises-2 cooperated with the publication of these books.