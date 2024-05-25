Botcha confident of Jagan being sworn-in as CM on June 9

Vizianagaram : Minister Botcha Satyanarayana expressed confidence that YSRCP will return to power and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn-in as chief minister on June 9 in Visakhapatnam again.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Satyanarayana said 17 incidents of EVM smashing took place across the state on polling day May 13 and eight of them were linked to YSRCP but the EC was mum on other nine incidents. “Are they committed by the TDP and Jana Sena Party workers?” he said.

He said those incidents were attributed to YSRCP deliberately and false propaganda was being carried against the party, its workers and leaders.



He said YSRCP government and Jagan Mohan Reddy administration had helped the common man a lot to develop in his life. “We ruled the state as per the needs of people. We fulfilled all the needs of people in society in the past five years. We brought revolutionary changes in health and education sectors. We urged the people to help us continue the schemes and policies by electing us again. There were no leakages and drawbacks and bribes during the implementation of the welfare schemes,” he said.



The minister said the party will win all the nine MLA seats in Vizianagaram district as in 2019 elections. He claimed that volunteer system has changed the entire administrative system delivering welfare schemes at the door-step of common man. He accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of ‘manipulating systems’ to obstruct Cheyutha and door delivery of pension money to the common man.



He alleged that Election Commission shifted the police officers in the districts where the JSP-TDP leaders contested. The leaders and cadre of those parties have committed several violent incidents, he said.

Satyanarayana said that their leader Jagan Mohan Reddy left for foreign countries with prior announcement to people but Chandrababu and Lokesh left the country without any announcement and intimation to people. “As of now, there is no information about whereabouts of Chandrababu,” he said.