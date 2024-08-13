Botcha files nomination as MLC candidate

Visakhapatnam: Former minister Botcha Satyanarayana filed nomination as YSRCP MLC candidate here on Monday.

A large number of YSRCP leaders and activists reached his residence to accompany him to the collectorate where he filed his nomination for the ensuing MLC bypoll.

Along with the party leaders, the former minister’s family members too accompanied him to the collectorate to submit the nomination to joint collector K Mayur Ashok.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said, “Even as the YSRCP has a good majority, people are wondering why TDP is gearing up for the MLC polls. The MLC bypolls should be conducted in a democratic manner. With over 530 majority of votes in favour of the YSRCP, the TDP’s efforts to field a ‘businessman’ for the party indicates how the alliance party intends to contest in the elections. However, it would be a sure win for the YSRCP in MLC bypolls.”

As the deadline for filing nominations concludes on Tuesday, confusion continues to linger among the alliance party leaders over the selection of the MLC candidate. While Byra Dileep Chakravarti’s name came up as the TDP MLC candidate, it is yet to be made official late in the evening.

As the YSRCP MLC candidate, Satyanarayana already intensified the poll campaign in the undivided Visakhapatnam district.

There is a clear lead with over 500 voters to the YSRCP. As many as 838 voters are there in the united Visakhapatnam district for MLC elections of local bodies.

Among others, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Satyanarayana’s wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, former Deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Araku MP G Thanuja Rani, were present.

Till Monday evening, two nominations were filed, including Botcha Satyanarayana and independent candidate Shaik Safiulla.