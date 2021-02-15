Botcha hints at govt passing resolution in Assembly

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana infused confidence among the agitators stating that if required a resolution will be passed in the next Assembly session against privatisation proposal of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking at a media conference here on Sunday, Botcha Satyanarayana said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate own captive mine for the plant and convert the interests paid by the steel plant into equity so that it could tide over the financial crisis.

The Minister mentioned that the YSRCP will extend all the support to the agitators who are against privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). He also said a 14-member delegation of MPs had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum to withdraw the privatisation decision. He stated the

MPs will meet the Prime Minister next.

Speaking on the results of the panchayat elections, Botcha wondered what went wrong with the calculations made by the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Botcha said the results of panchayat polls indicated that people were satisfied with the YSRCP's rule. He said people of the State were in favour of Jagan Mohan Reddy as it's visible in the election results declared so far.

The Minister said YSRCP will further improve its winning percentage by another one or two per cent in the next two phases of polling. With the YSRCP emerging victorious in the gram panchayat elections, he said, the responsibility of the government has increased further. Elaborating about the forthcoming municipal elections, the Minister opined that the AP government is ready for it.

"We are ready to conduct polls and extend support to the SEC whenever the State Election Commission announces the date," he added.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, among others took part in the conference.