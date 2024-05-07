  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

NDA LS candidate Sribharat vows to develop Vizag in all sectors

TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat with the representatives of Walkers Club and members of Arya Vysya community in Visakhapatnam
x

TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat with the representatives of Walkers Club and members of Arya Vysya community in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Seeks suggestions on investment opportunities in Visakhapatnam in a meeting with Walkers’ Club and members of Arya Vysya community

Visakhapatnam: NDA Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat assured that Visakhapatnam will be developed as the financial capital of the state once the alliance government is formed.

Speaking at a meeting held with representatives of Walkers’ Club and members of Arya Vysya community, Sribharat sought suggestions for the investment opportunities in Visakhapatnam.

The LS candidate pointed out that the city lost umpteen opportunities as the government failed grossly in developing the tourism sector. He assured that the safety and security of Visakhapatnam will garner a larger focus once the new government is formed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X