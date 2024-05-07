NDA LS candidate Sribharat vows to develop Vizag in all sectors

Visakhapatnam: NDA Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat assured that Visakhapatnam will be developed as the financial capital of the state once the alliance government is formed.

Speaking at a meeting held with representatives of Walkers’ Club and members of Arya Vysya community, Sribharat sought suggestions for the investment opportunities in Visakhapatnam.

The LS candidate pointed out that the city lost umpteen opportunities as the government failed grossly in developing the tourism sector. He assured that the safety and security of Visakhapatnam will garner a larger focus once the new government is formed.