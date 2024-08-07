Botcha urges members to work like an army for MLC by-poll

Anakapalli: YSRCP former minister Botcha Satyanarayana wondered how the alliance party can contest in the MLC by-pollas they don’t have a minimum strength to vote.

In a meeting held at Anakapalli with MPTC, ZPTC members, the former minister stated that there is a difference of over 400 votes between the YSRCP and the alliance party.

“Despite having a huge majority for us, the alliance candidates are still keen on contesting in the MLC by-poll. Doesn’t it clearly indicate that the alliance party is striving to win by buying votes?” he questioned.

There are about 600 members supporting YSRCP, while there are less than 200 members for the TDP. There are no moral values among the alliance candidates. Earlier, when the YSRCP did not contest as there was a difference of 50 votes, Botcha Satyanarayana recalled.

Speaking about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s assurances, the former minister stated that after the formation of the new government, they wanted to see how it would perform for a period of six months. “But the way they are ruling is forcing us to question. There is no right for the alliance government to contest in the MLC by-poll and the promises made before elections are yet to be fulfilled,” he stated.

Further, he encouraged the MPTC, ZPTC members to safeguard the dignity and self-respect of the party by extending support to the contesting candidate and exhorted them to work like an army for the ensuing MLC by-poll. He said that the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the MPTC, ZPTC members soon. Meanwhile, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy organised a meeting with the GVMC corporators. He expressed confidence that the YSRCP has 80 per cent majority of votes and victory is sure for the party in the

MLC by-poll.

Addressing the corporators, Subba Reddy mentioned that YSRCP would win in the GVMC’s standing committee elections as well.