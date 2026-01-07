Mallikarjuna Swamy temple readies for Makara Sankranti

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Makara Sankranti Brahmotsavams will be conducted at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Srisailam, from January 12 to January 18, in connection with the auspicious Makara Sankramana.

The seven-day annual festival will begin with traditional Panchahnika Deeksha and conclude on January 18. As per age-old customs, the temple conducts Brahmotsavams twice every year— during Makara Sankramana and Maha Shivaratri. During the festivities, special rituals, homams, japas, parayanams, and various vahana sevas will be performed for the welfare of the world, stated the temple EO M Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday.

The Brahmotsavams will commence on January 12 at 9:15 am with the Yagashala Pravesham of the presiding deity. This will be followed by Brahmotsava Sankalpa, Ganapati Puja, Swasti Punyahavachanam, and special worship to Chandiswara, the deity presiding over the conduct of the Brahmotsavams. Later, several religious rituals including Kankanadharana, Rithvigvaranam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Vastu Puja and Vastu Homam, Kalasha Sthapana, Panchavarana Archana, Japam, and Parayanam will be performed. In the evening, Ankuraropana and Agni Pratishthapana will be held, followed by Dhwajarohanam and Dhwajapata Avishkarana at 7:00 pm, symbolically inviting all gods and the entire creation to participate in the festivities.

As part of the celebrations, daily special pujas, mandapaaradhanas, Rudra Homam, Chandi Homam, and Nitya Havanams will be conducted for Sri Swamy and Ammavaru. From January 13 onwards, various vahana sevas will be performed. The Brahmotsava Kalyanam will take place on January 15, coinciding with Makara Sankranti, for which Chenchu tribal devotees are being specially invited.

On January 17, rituals such as Yaga Poornahuti, Kalasodvasana, and Trishula Snanam will be held in the morning, followed by Sadasyam, Nagavalli, and Dhwajavarohanam in the evening.

The Brahmotsavams will conclude on January 18 with Ashwa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam, Shayanotsavam, and Ekanta Seva. In view of the festivities, several arjita sevas—both direct and indirect—will remain suspended from January 12 to 18. These include Rudra Homam, Chandi Homam, Mrutyunjaya Homam, Ganapati Homam, Subrahmanya Swamy Kalyanam, Swamy-Ammavari Kalyanam, Udayastamana Seva, Pratahkala Seva, Pradosha Seva, and Ekanta Seva, temple authorities announced.