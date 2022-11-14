Botsa fires on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, asks is it wrong to provide houses to poor

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that when the Jagananna Colonies were launched with the aim of providing houses to all the homeless, the Jana Sena Party is trying to misrepresent it. Botsa warned that it is not good on part of Pawan to speak without knowing the actual facts.



Speaking to the media from Tadepalli on Monday, Botsa said that the government is building 30 lakh houses in the state with the determination to provide houses to all the poor. "The government is building houses for the poor on a permanent basis and collected a total of 71,000 acres of land for the houses of the poor and bought 20,000 acres of private land with Rs. 11,000 crores," he said adding that the government has spent Rs. 15,000 crore for infrastructure.

Taking a dig at Jana Sena, Botsa said that it is not a political party and does not have a policy. "Pawan Kalyan is talking without knowing the facts; Jagananna Colonies are being set up to provide housing for the homeless,".Botsa added. He questioned whether it is crime to provide houses to poor.