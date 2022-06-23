Botsa Satyanarayana clarifies on Amma Vodi scheme, says students should have 75 percent attendance

The Amma Vodi scheme launched by the Jagan government with great ambition has now become a topic of discussion. The government, which had provided unconditional assistance in the first tranche, has recently issued guidelines, leaving many to miss out on the benefits of the scheme. The government, which had promised to give Rs 15,000 a year under Amma Vodi had reduced Rs 2,000 in the third tranche. Many parents, on the other hand, are outraged by the restrictions on child attendance.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana clarified in the wake of many doubts being expressed on this. Speaking at an event in Vizianagaram, Botsa Satyanarayana said that the students with 75 per cent of attendance in educational institutions will get the Amma Vodi and asked parents to realise this and send their children to school regularly. The government intends for children to go to school and study well, Botsa Satyanarayana said.

The minister admitted that Rs 2,000 cut in Amma Vodi's aid was genuine and opined that Rs. 1,000 would be used for school maintenance and another Rs 1,000 for watchmen's salary and other needs.