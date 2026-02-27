Botsa Satyanarayana responds to his health news, says he is stable

Former minister clarified that there is no cause for concern regarding his health. He clarified that his visit to the hospital was part of a routine check-up. Responding to social media reports claiming he had fallen ill, Botsa stated that he is in good health.

Earlier, there were news circulated that YSRCP MLC and former minister Botsa Satyanarayana has reportedly fallen sick and was admitted in hospital in Hyderabad.

However, the former minister Botsa's clarification gave a sign of relief to his followers.