Botsa Satyanarayana says YS Jagan has given representation to weaker sections

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana highlighted that Chief Minister Jagan has given appropriate representation to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities.
ANAKAPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana highlighted that Chief Minister Jagan has given appropriate representation to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. During a media conference on the occasion of YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Madugu, Anakapalli District, he emphasized that CM Jagan is working towards fulfilling the ambitions of Ambedkar and Phule, and he will explain the positive actions taken by CM Jagan to benefit the poor.
Minister Botsa also criticized a section of media for spreading false propaganda about the trip. He stated that the government's schemes are being implemented without any corruption, in contrast to the previous government.
Deputy CM Rajanna Dora described the government as one that represents the weak and marginalized communities, particularly the Badugu community. He stated that CM Jagan has fulfilled over 98 percent of the promises made while the another minister, Mutyala Naidu addressed the accusations made by the opposition, saying that it has become their habit to accuse him and mentioned that every time they make accusations, they end up losing with a large majority. He expressed confidence that the upcoming election results will reflect the answer to his work.