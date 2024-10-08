Brahmotsavam staff told to work with team spirit

Tirumala: The employees, who were drafted on Brahmotsavam and Garuda Seva deputation duties, shall discharge their responsibilities with complete dedication and should put their heart and soul in their work, asserted TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

Addressing the workforce specially drafted for Garuda Seva duties at Asthana Mandapam on Monday evening, the EO along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, said this year the G-day arrangements have been meticulously planned and all the 183 galleries in the four mada streets have been provided with one co-ordinator to monitor the facilities to the pilgrims waiting in the galleries.

He told them to immediately inform the higher authorities if they cannot resolve a problem.

The Additional EO informed that they have deployed 176 staff for East Mada Street, 76 for South, 129 for West and 182 staff for North, taking the total to 563 for the 180 odd galleries of four mada streets. Besides 546 senior officers and 360 ministerial staff have also been deployed, he added.

JEO Veerabrahmam said, as per the latest reports, pilgrims are reaching Tirumala in huge numbers and there are chances of filling of all the galleries by 10 am itself on Tuesday. He told that they will start distributing milk to devotees waiting in the galleries from now itself.

CVSO Sridhar said, one AVSO is made in-charge of each street to execute hassle-free evacuation plan soon after the completion of Vahana Sevas.

FACAO Balaji, Deputy EO Health Asha Jyothi, VGO Surendra and other sectoral officers, senior officers, In-charge officers, deputation employees were also present.