Brahmotsavams begin at Sri Kodandaram temple in Vontimitta of Kadapa

The Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandaram at Vontimitta of Kadapa take off in a grand style. on Saturday evening. The priests carried out Dwajarohanam on Sunday morning and the procession of the deity on Seshavahanam is scheduled to take place in the evening.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Navami celebrations will be held today. The priests decorated idols of Lord Rama and Sita beautifully and performed Vishwaksena Puja, Kalasha Pratishtha, and Kalasha Puja on a special platform at night. On the other hand, TTD has made arrangements to hold Brahmotsavam with much fervour till the 19th of this month.

It is well known that Brahmotsavams have been held virtually for the last two years due to the corona. This year's festivities are being held on a large scale as the covid outbreak has come under control. The authorities have made arrangements to this extent to hold the Sitaram Kalyana ceremony on the 15th of this month on the full moon from 8 pm to 10 pm.

CM YS Jagan will present silk robes to the deity on behalf of the state government. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has already been invited by TTD EO Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy and Deputy EO Ramana Prasad to attend the Brahmotsavam of Vontimitta Kodanda Ram Swamy temple.