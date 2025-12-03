Brahmotsavams commence at Dokiparru Mahakshetram

Dokiparru (Gudlavalleru): The tenth annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy with His consort Goddess Bhoodevi, enshrined at the Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district, commenced on Tuesday in an atmosphere of great spiritual splendour. The festivities began on the auspicious Margasira Dwadasi of the Vishvavasu Nama Samvatsaram. Under the guidance of the temple’s founding trusteesPV Krishna Reddy and Sudha and with the supervision of the organising committee members Komma Reddy Bapireddy, Vijaya Bhaskaramma, P Nagireddy, Prasanna, PV Subba Reddy and Sumalatha, the Brahmotsavams were inaugurated with traditional grandeur.

At the ceremonial commencement of the festivities, Vedic scholars performed a special Snapan Tirumanjanam to all the Utsava Murthis. The first day featured Snapan Tirumanjanam, Senadhipathi Utsavam, Ankurarpana, Tiruchi Vahanam, and Pallaki Seva. Temple chief Acharya Sridhar explained that, just as the grand Brahmotsavams are celebrated at the sacred Tirumala, the same tradition is being followed with equal devotion at the Dokiparru Mahakshetram. The presiding deity ofthe Mahakshetram, Sri Venkateswara Swamy with Goddess Bhoodevi, will bless devotees on Wednesday by riding in the divine Suryaprabha Vahanam.