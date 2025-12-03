Brandix bags sustainable development leadership award

Visakhapatnam: Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) bagged the sustainable development leadership award under the category II – jury awards at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Swachh Industrial Park Awards 2025.

Representing the organisation, head of business development, sales and marketing, Brandix, Kushal Motiani received the award on behalf of the BIAC during the recent FICCI’s 98th AGM and annual convention.

The prestigious award acknowledges BIAC’s steadfast commitment to environmentally-responsible manufacturing, sustainable industrial practices and leadership in fostering green growth across its operations and community ecosystem.

As a model for sustainable industrial parks in India, BIAC has implemented several pioneering initiatives, including zero-landfill Apparel Park, ensuring that no waste is sent to landfills. It is the first industry in Andhra Pradesh to install a solar sludge drying process unit, significantly reducing environmental impact, the BIAC officials mentioned.

The park implemente extensive rainwater harvesting systems, meeting more than 30 percent of its annual water requirements.

With continuous investments in clean energy and energy optimisation, the park is aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.