Breaching banks, Sarada river floods villages in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: To assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Montha, Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar along with district Collector Vijaya Krishnan visited seven villages in Rambilli mandal on Thursday.

The MLA informed the Collector about the magnitude of damage caused by the cyclone and accompanied her to the flood-hit areas.

They examined breached part of Sarada river that flooded into Kummarapalli and Rajala areas of Rambilli mandal. Due to heavy flow of floodwater, fields were damaged in the region.

The MLA explained to Collector Vijaya Krishnan that the breach impacted paddy crops badly in the villages and damaged fish and shrimp ponds.

Meanwhile, the Collector assured that safety measures are in place and villages have been monitored closely.

Anakapalli in-charge RDO Srinivas, Rambilli MPDO, tahsildar, irrigation department EEs, DEs, District Fire Officer R Venkata Ramana, Elamanchili Fire Service Officer D Rambabu, State Disaster Response Force, revenue staff and others visited the areas.