Breaking: AP Cabinet approves to repeal Legislative Council

As per the reports from the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, the cabinet has reportedly approved the repeal of the legislative council in Andhra Pradesh. The cabinet meeting, which is holding its crucial meeting at the secretariat, is still going on. However, according to YSRCP grapevine, the cabinet seems to have decided to abolish the council.

The bill related to the repeal of the council would be tabled in the assembly once the cabinet meeting is completed. Despite the political obligations, the YSRCP has taken a historic decision of repealing the council. However, the act will come into effect only after the approval by the Parliament.

The house on Thursday has discussed on the repeal of the council after the council chairman has recommended the three capital bill to the select committee. In the wake, the government finally decided to repeal the legislative council.

However, some of the MLC's are expressing their concern over the council terminations outraged over the government.