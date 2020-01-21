Breaking: Republic Day Celebrations to be held in Vijayawada

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, which had earlier decided to hold the Republic day celebrations in Visakhapatnam has now backed down and said to be holding Republic Day events in Vijayawada.

After the bifurcation of the state in June 2014, the previous government have been conducting the Independence Day and Republic Day in Vijayawada. Earlier, the decision of conducting the Republic Day parade in Visakhapatnam has made to emphasise the government's stand on the proposal of administrative capital in Visakhapatnam.

Despite the three capitals bill being passed in the Assembly on Monday, the government has changed the venue to Vijayawada. However, the reasons for this move are yet to be disclosed.