[Breaking]: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across Andhra Pradesh irrespective of common people, the doctors, the medical staff, the police. Now public representatives and even political leaders are under tension who have been affected with Coronavirus. Some ministers, their families and many MLAs from the ruling party have been infected with this dreadful virus. While some are recovering and others are newly infected with the virus. In the meantime, YSRCP MLA of Sattenapalli constituency Ambati Rambabu was recently diagnosed with Coronavirus.

However, the Swab tests had different results. In the test done at Sattanapalli Government Hospital, it was negative once. Rambabu has to respond to this. So far, four YSRCP MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, have been confirmed positive with virus in AP. Vizianagaram district S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivas, Guntur district Ponnur MLA Kilari Roshaiya, Nellore district Sullurupeta MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Srikalahasti MLA Biyapu Madhusudhan Reddy were affected with the Coronavirus.

As many as 4944 persons in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday taking the tally to 58,668. At least 62 persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic, taking toll to 758 as on Monday, according to the bulletin released by the medical and health department. Out of the total 62 deaths on Tuesday, Ten East Godavari, nine in Visakhapatnam, 8 in Chittoor, 7 in Srikakulam, 6 each in Anantapur and West Godavari, 5 each in Prakasam and Guntur, 4, one each in Kadapa and Vizianagaram.