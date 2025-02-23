Live
Just In
Bride attends Group-2 mains exam on wedding day in Tirupati
Tirupati: In a remarkable demonstration of dedication to her education, a bride participated in the Group-2 Mains Exams on her wedding day. The examination, part of a series being conducted across Andhra Pradesh, took place at the Sri Padmavati PG and Degree College in Tirupati.
As the auspicious wedding muhurat approached in Chittoor, the bride made a unique choice to prioritize her examination over traditional wedding festivities. Arriving at the exam center promptly, she focused on her studies and successfully completed the test before continuing with her wedding ceremonies.
This inspiring story has garnered attention and highlighted not only the bride’s commitment to her academic goals but also the importance of education in today’s society. Her determination serves as a reminder that one can balance personal milestones with professional aspirations.