Bridge course training launched at GDC for Women

Srikalahasthi: A month-long bridge course training programme for degree students was launched under the PM-USHA scheme at the Government Degree & PG College for Women, Srikalahasti. The programme is being conducted by Kautilya Institution, Tirupati, to prepare students for various competitive examinations.

The training covers Mental Ability, Reasoning, English, and Communication Skills, with free study material provided to participants. College Principal Dr B Rajashekar said the programme would help students prepare for Banking, SSC, Railways, Police, APPSC, and UPSC examinations, besides supporting campus placement readiness.

Kautilya Institution Senior Manager N S Reddy and faculty members Mastan, Jyothi, and Alli Likhith are leading the sessions. Dr T Malathi Gabriel is the programme coordinator.