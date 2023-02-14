  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Brief tremors of earth observed in Prakasam district

Brief tremors of earth observed in Prakasam district
x
Highlights

Tremors of Earth were observed in Talluru and Mundlamuru mandals in the Prakasam district.

Ongole: Tremors of Earth were observed in Talluru and Mundlamuru mandals in the Prakasam district.

The earth shook two times for a brief time at 06.55 PM this evening, in Vithalapuram, Rajanagaram and nearby villages in Talluru mandal, and Polavaram village in Mundlamuru mandal.

The locals observing the tremors left their houses and came on to the roads. The village elders are suggesting the people to plan for spending the night in open places.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X