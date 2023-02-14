Brief tremors of earth observed in Prakasam district

Ongole: Tremors of Earth were observed in Talluru and Mundlamuru mandals in the Prakasam district.

The earth shook two times for a brief time at 06.55 PM this evening, in Vithalapuram, Rajanagaram and nearby villages in Talluru mandal, and Polavaram village in Mundlamuru mandal.

The locals observing the tremors left their houses and came on to the roads. The village elders are suggesting the people to plan for spending the night in open places.