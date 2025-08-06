Brindavan campus unveils new academic and infrastructure milestones

Bengaluru: With the divine blessings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the Brindavan Campus of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), Kadugodi, inaugurated four major facilities on Tuesday, marking a new chapter in holistic growth and academic excellence.

The ceremony was graced by RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT), and Prof B Raghavendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor of SSSIHL.

A key highlight was the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Actuarial Data Science (CADS), aimed at strengthening research and academic leadership in this specialised field. Notable achievements include India’s first two Ph.D. degrees in Actuarial Science (2021), the CAS University Award (2022), Gold-Level Recognition (2023), and advanced curriculum accreditation from the Society of Actuaries making SSSIHL the only institution in Asia to receive such honours.

Other facilities inaugurated included a new MBA Faculty Room, providing a modern, collaborative space for staff; a Prayer-cum-Dining Hall with seating for 500 students, blending nourishment with spiritual practice; and a new Seminar Hall equipped for lectures, discussions, and presentations.

Speakers reflected on the Brindavan Campus’s rich legacy of simplicity, sanctity, and proximity to Bhagawan. They noted that these developments uphold His vision of integral education where academics, values, and devotion meet in harmony.

The event concluded with gratitude to Bhagawan for inspiring initiatives that nurture intellect, character, and selfless service.