Bring TDP to power in 175 constituencies: T G Bharat

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Party Kurnool constituency in-charge TG Bharat called upon the well-wishers and fans of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna to strive to strengthen the party. Participating as chief guest in the birthday celebrations of Balakrishna organised at party office here on Friday, Bharat said the fans of Balakrishna have strived a lot to win his success at Hindupur.

Similarly, strong efforts needed to bring TDP to power in all 175 constituencies across the state, he said and appealed to take Balayya's efforts in saving hundreds of cancer patients by treating at nominal costs at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. He added the fans should voluntarily come forward and work for the party. Earlier, the party leaders, cadres, fans and well-wishers of Balakrishna gathered in large numbers and participated in a cake cutting ceremony. Bharat also participated in a function held by Christian missionaries where food was distributed. On the auspicious occasion blood donation camp was also organised and a large number of people have donated blood. MLC NMD Farooq, Kurnool Parliament president, Somisetty Venkateswarlu, Nandyal Parliamentary president Gowru Venkata Reddy, senior leaders, corporators and party leaders participated.