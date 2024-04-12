British institutions evince interest in skill development programmes

Tadepalli: The state government through its Skill Development and Training Department is making significant strides in collaborating with UK-based organisations to enhance the skill sets of the state’s workforce. In a recent meeting, Principal Secretary Skill Development and Training Suresh Kumar along with Managing Director of APPSDC Raja Babu had a detailed discussion with British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen on potential areas of collaboration.

The discussions centred various proposals received by the department from UK-based entities. These proposals span a wide range of initiatives, including several organisations that have put forth plans to improve English language training and certification for healthcare professionals seeking UK employment.

The British Council, Skill and Education Group, Pearson, Cambridge University, and Neath Port Talbot College Group have outlined programmes for English testing alternatives, worker rights training, blended learning models, and high-success online courses.

The aim is to enhance English language proficiency and employability of Andhra Pradesh workforce, particularly in the healthcare especially Nurses and other high-demand sectors.