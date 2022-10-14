British official commends AP initiatives in health sector

Vijayawada: British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen who met minister for health Vidadala Rajini on Thursday said that Indian students will get benefitted with the existing policy of exchange of students between UK and India. He said that the UK government will extend necessary cooperation for Indian students.

The Deputy High Commissioner praised the 104 and 108 services of medical and health department and they are going to publish it in British Medical Journal. The British government has been extending free medical facilities to people, he said while appreciating that 85 per cent of people in AP are getting medical facilities free of cost under Aarogyasri scheme.

Minister Rajini explained the initiatives taken by government to strengthen health sector in the state. The state government is going to introduce family doctor system soon. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan has been giving top priority to health sector and the government was going to spend Rs 16,000 towards health sector to improve infrastructure in hospitals, she said adding state government has been providing education free of cost from KG to PG. Earlier, the British Deputy High Commissioner met AP Economic Development Board CEO Bharat Gupta and expressed interest to tie up with AP by investing in information technology, Visakhapatnam Centre of Excellence and Research wings.

The AP EDB CEO gave a power point presentation to the British envoy on available investment opportunities in the state, including in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Chittoor. He said plug and pay facilities are available in the state.