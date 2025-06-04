Brochure on education mega fair released

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya released the brochure of the Education Mega Fair 2025 scheduled to be held on June 12 at A1 Convention Centre here by the Brilliant Computer Education Institute, at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of the institute, Dr Shaik Nyamatulla Basha, said that they have been organising the Mega Education Fair for 21 years, to create awareness among the students and their parents on the options in engineering, medicine, and conventional degree programmes. He said that apart from the explanation of the procedure of web counselling, they also conduct career guidance and provide information on other special courses available for them. Nyamatulla announced that collector Ansariya, former DGP KRM Kishore Kumar, vice chancellors of prestigious universities, principals, directors, and professors from several well-known colleges, and officers from several banks will also attend the mega fair and clarify the doubts of the students and their parents.

He said that the interested students and parents can get a seat in the institutions through spot admissions, or forward the application for the education loan at a special concession in the rate of interest. He said that the students who wish to attend the fair can call the executive on 8019479999 and collect their entry passes and bus passes at their institute.