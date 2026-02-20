Nawab Cafe: A youth entertainer with emotion and values

Nawab Cafe marks a warm and meaningful return for young hero Shiva Kandukuri, who earlier impressed audiences with Bhootaddham Bhaskar. Directed by debutant Pramod Harsha and produced by Venkat R. Papudippu and Radha V. Papudippu, the film blends youthful romance with deep-rooted family emotions. With Teju Ashwini as the female lead, the film arrives as a clean emotional entertainer that speaks strongly to both young audiences and family viewers.

Story

Set in the heart of Hyderabad’s Old City, the story revolves around Ranganath (Rajeev Kanakala), who runs a traditional tea stall named Nawab Cafe, a legacy passed down through generations. His son Raja (Shiva Kandukuri) is a carefree youth, living without responsibility and dreaming of a lavish lifestyle. He falls in love with Sakhi (Teju Ashwini) and begins fantasising about luxury after seeing his wealthy cousin’s success. Raja pressures his father to sell their ancestral property for a lavish future, leading to emotional conflict and a tragic turning point. What follows is Raja’s transformation journey—from recklessness to responsibility—rooted in values, legacy, and self-realisation.

Performances

Shiva Kandukuri delivers a sincere and evolving performance, especially impressive in the second half where his maturity and emotional depth stand out. Teju Ashwini fits naturally into her girl-next-door role, bringing warmth and innocence to the narrative. Rajeev Kanakala is outstanding as the father, portraying dignity, pain, and emotional strength with natural ease. The supporting cast, including Chaitanya and Rajkumar Kasireddy, add solid support to the storytelling.

Technicalities

Debut director Pramod Harsha deserves appreciation for handling a sensitive emotional subject with clarity and restraint. His storytelling is clean, rooted, and family-friendly. The cinematography beautifully captures the Old City atmosphere and the emotional texture of the film. The music complements the narrative well, enhancing both romance and emotion, while production values give the film a rich and authentic visual appeal.

Analysis

Nawab Cafe succeeds as a soulful family drama that celebrates tradition, responsibility, and emotional inheritance. Its strong message about valuing ancestral heritage, combined with relatable characters and heartfelt storytelling, makes it a comforting and meaningful watch. With its clean content, emotional depth, and positive values, the film stands out as a wholesome family entertainer that resonates long after the final frame.

Rating: 3/5