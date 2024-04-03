BS Maqbool extend gratitude to people for making Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra

BS Maqbool, YSR Congress Party MLA candidate for Kadiri constituency, expressed his gratitude to people for their support in making Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's visit to Kadiri a success. Maqbool praised the enthusiasm and participation of YSRCP leaders, activists, and supporters in the Memanta Saryaar Bus Yatra organized by CM Jagananna.

During a press release on Wednesday, Maqbool thanked the people of Kadiri constituency for their support and stated that it is evident that the YSRCP will emerge victorious for the third time in Kadiri. He emphasized the need to maintain the same enthusiasm and support until the upcoming general elections to secure a majority for the YSR Congress party.

Maqbool also highlighted CM Jagananna's commitment to further develop Kadiri constituency and expressed his desire for Kadiri to be the first seat won in the state, as a gift to the Chief Minister. Local YSR Congress party leaders and workers were also present at the press release event.