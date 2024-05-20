Shilpa Shinde reveals career strategy post ‘Bigg Boss’ win

Shilpa Shinde, acclaimed for her iconic role as Angoori Bhabhi, has shed light on her career trajectory following her triumph on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2018. The actress, known for her discerning choices, shared her perspective on maintaining high standards in her professional endeavors.

In an interaction session, Shinde articulated her desire to pursue only the “best things” in her career after achieving success on Bigg Boss. She emphasized the challenge of meeting heightened expectations post her victory, stating, “If you do a good thing, you would keep wanting to do the best things only.”

Acknowledging her selective approach to projects, Shilpa expressed her inclination towards unique and unconventional roles, indicating a preference for opportunities that stand out from the norm. Despite her storied television career, she remains particular about the characters she portrays, asserting, “I am very choosy.”

Having made her television debut in 1999, Shilpa gained prominence through various shows before attaining widespread recognition for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!” However, she maintains that such iconic roles are rare occurrences in an actor’s career and cannot be replicated easily.

Looking ahead, Shilpa is set to challenge herself in the upcoming 14th season of the adventure reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi.” Expressing confidence in her abilities, she views the experience as a personal test, affirming her mental fortitude and preparedness to tackle any obstacles that may arise.

While Shilpa remains steadfast in her career aspirations, she continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and dedication to her craft. As she prepares to embark on a new adventure with “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” fans eagerly anticipate witnessing her resilience and determination on screen once again.