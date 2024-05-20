Live
- IPL 2024 playoffs: Schedule, timing, reserve day details
- SC refuses to entertain PIL against three new criminal laws
- There is Cong wave across the country: VH
- Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
- Ramagundam: Women urged to achieve financial independence
- Mobil 1 partners with RPPL to vroom in streets of Bengaluru
- Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's accent sparks debate online
- Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with daughter aaradhya
- BJP claims credit for Warangal development
Just In
NTR 31: Team comes with a major update on this Prashanth Neel directorial
On the auspicious occasion of Jr. NTR's birthday, fondly celebrated by fans as the "Man of Masses," the air is electric with excitement as the first single, "Fear Song," from the much-awaited "Devara: Part 1" is unleashed, setting the stage for a grand celebration.
On the auspicious occasion of Jr. NTR's birthday, fondly celebrated by fans as the "Man of Masses," the air is electric with excitement as the first single, "Fear Song," from the much-awaited "Devara: Part 1" is unleashed, setting the stage for a grand celebration.
As fans revel in the festivities, their anticipation is met with a significant update regarding NTR 31, the highly anticipated collaboration between Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel. Bringing joy to fans worldwide, the makers have taken to social media to announce the commencement of filming for this action-packed drama in August 2024
In a heartwarming gesture, alongside conveying heartfelt birthday wishes to the beloved star, the makers have shared this mega news, igniting a frenzy of excitement among fans. The collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle like no other.
With production gearing up for what is sure to be an exhilarating venture, fans are urged to stay tuned for further updates as the journey of NTR 31 unfolds, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience that will captivate audiences worldwide.