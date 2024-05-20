NTR 31: Team comes with a major update on this Prashanth Neel directorial

On the auspicious occasion of Jr. NTR's birthday, fondly celebrated by fans as the "Man of Masses," the air is electric with excitement as the first single, "Fear Song," from the much-awaited "Devara: Part 1" is unleashed, setting the stage for a grand celebration.

As fans revel in the festivities, their anticipation is met with a significant update regarding NTR 31, the highly anticipated collaboration between Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel. Bringing joy to fans worldwide, the makers have taken to social media to announce the commencement of filming for this action-packed drama in August 2024





In a heartwarming gesture, alongside conveying heartfelt birthday wishes to the beloved star, the makers have shared this mega news, igniting a frenzy of excitement among fans. The collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle like no other.



With production gearing up for what is sure to be an exhilarating venture, fans are urged to stay tuned for further updates as the journey of NTR 31 unfolds, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience that will captivate audiences worldwide.