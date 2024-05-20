Khammam: Keep surroundings clean, tribals urged

Khammam: ITDA Bhadrachalam Project Officer Prateek Jain called upon the people in tribal villages and hamlets to follow the precautions suggested by the medical staff to avoid falling ill during the oncoming monsoon season.

In a statement on Sunday, Jain urged them to keep their surroundings clean and drain rainwater that collectors in coolers, flowerpots, old tubs, old buckets, old tyres etc on the premises of their houses. If there is stagnation of rainwater, mosquitoes would lay eggs in them, and their bites would to dengue, malaria, chicken pox, rabies, encephalitis etc.

The official gave a call to observe dry days on on Tuesday and Friday every week. The tribal people should contact the ASHA worker or the medical staff in villages in case of outbreak of fevers or diseases in their areas.

The medical staff will collect samples and send them to the government hospital for blood tests.