Telugu film celebrities joins Bengaluru rave party, drugs seized

Bengaluru: A rave party held near Electronic City in Bangaluru was found to part of rich Telugu film celebrities drug party. The venue of the rave party - GR Farm house was owned by Gopal Reddy of Hyderabad.

Police are investigating the role of the farm house owner in the conduct of rave party at farm house. Police were also suspecting the use of narcotic drugs in the party which lasted till the early hours of 3 am.

On a tip off, the police conducted raids on the rave party. Police found drugs and cocaine at the rave party. The Bangalore police have found that there are especially many people from Telugu states. It was found that people from the Telugu cine industry were present at the rave party. A car with a pass in the name of MLA Kakani Govardhana Reddy was also found in the rave party. Electronic City Police have registered a case and are investigating. The matter of who are those movie celebrities has not come out till now.. Actress Hema name figured in news but she denied it and said she is at her home in Hyderabad.

