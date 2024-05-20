Telangana Diagnostic Centers are non functional - Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister and MLA Harish Rao alleged that the newly elected Congress led State Government failed to sustain Telangana Diagnostic Centers which have been established by the previous BRS government with an objective to provide medical tests to the poor at their doorsteps.

Harish Rao said that the government was not paying salaries to the lab technicians and other supporting staff working in the diagnostic centres for the last five months in the state.

KCR government has established 36 diagnostic centers across the state. The centres were providing 134 types of medical tests to the patients and made Telangana an ideal for the country in terms of medical services.

Diagnostic centers which provided quality medical tests freed lakhs of people from financial burden, Harish Rao said that common people are now suffering from the mismanagement of the diagnostic centres.

Teh opposition BRS was demanding the government to take measures so that all types of tests and medical services are available to the people at diagnostic centers, Harish said.