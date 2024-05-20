OpenAI Executive Jan Leike Resigns, Citing Safety Concerns

Jan Leike, the head of alignment and superalignment lead at OpenAI, on May 17, 2024, announced his resignation, marking a significant departure from the company. Leike shared the news via a series of tweets, reflecting on his challenging decision and the achievements of his team over the past three years.



Leike highlighted key accomplishments, including the development of the first Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) language model with InstructGPT. His team also made notable progress in scalable oversight for large language models (LLMs) and advancements in automated interpretability and generalization from weak to strong performance.

In his tweets, Leike expressed deep appreciation for his team, describing them as intelligent, kind, and effective. He acknowledged the talented individuals he collaborated with both within and outside the superalignment team, emphasizing the strong bond and collective effort in advancing AI research.





I love my team.



I'm so grateful for the many amazing people I got to work with, both inside and outside of the superalignment team.



OpenAI has so much exceptionally smart, kind, and effective talent. — Jan Leike (@janleike) May 17, 2024





However, Leike's resignation was driven by significant concerns about OpenAI's direction. He cited ongoing disagreements with the company's leadership regarding its core priorities. Leike stressed the urgent need to address critical issues in steering and controlling AI systems that are much smarter than humans. He underscored the importance of focusing on the next generations of AI models, security, monitoring, preparedness, safety, adversarial robustness, alignment, confidentiality, and societal impact.

Leike voiced his worry that these essential areas were not receiving adequate attention and resources. He tweeted about the difficulty in securing the computational resources necessary for their research, emphasizing the complexity of solving these problems correctly. Leike also highlighted the potential dangers of developing machines smarter than humans and stressed OpenAI's significant responsibility to humanity.

Criticizing the company's prioritization of "shiny products" over a robust safety culture and processes, Leike called for OpenAI to shift towards becoming a safety-first AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) company. In his final message to OpenAI employees, he urged them to approach the task of building AGI with the seriousness it demands and to adopt necessary cultural changes. "The world is counting on you," he wrote.

Jan Leike's resignation brings to light the critical and complex nature of AI development, emphasizing the need for a balanced focus on safety and ethical considerations as technology advances. His departure signals a call for the AI community to prioritize these aspects to ensure responsible and secure AI development.