Wanaparthy: Many youths join BJP; party sure to get 14 LS seats

Wanaparthy: District BJP unit president D Narayana on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious and secure 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, as also bag 400 constituencies across the country.

Addressing many youngsters of Jagatpalli village, who joined the party, he asserted that PM Narendra Modi had ensured development-oriented rule during the last ten years and attracting youth to join the saffron party. “With the blessings of people, Modi would become the PM heading the party government,” he said. The BJP leader claimed that the Congress which came to power giving ‘false’ promises to people, would receive a harsh verdict when the LS poll results are declared.

Among the leaders present to welcome the youngsters were district vice-president B Kumaraswamy, official representative and media in-charge Peddi Raju, SC Morcha district president Praveen, and district executive members.