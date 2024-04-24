BS Maqbool Urges Voters to Support Good Governance in Election Campaign

Live
Just In
In a campaign event held in Kadiri Rural, YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool urged voters to support the government that has worked towards the...
In a campaign event held in Kadiri Rural, YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool urged voters to support the government that has worked towards the welfare of the poor in the state and re-elect Jagananna as the CM. Maqbool, who participated in the Gadapagadapa election campaign organized by local leaders in several villages, emphasized the need to bring back a government that has benefitted all sections of society.
He highlighted the initiatives taken by the current government, such as providing economic development for women and implementing 50% reservation for them. Maqbool also praised the YSR Congress party for its welfare schemes and support for the underprivileged.
Maqbool criticized the opposition leader for making false promises and stated that only Jagananna's government can continue the services provided by volunteers who have bridged the gap between the government and the people.
The event was attended by former ADC Bank Chairman Sivashankar Reddy, MPP Amarnath Reddy, ZPTC Bhukya Radhakrishnanayak, JCS Convener Madhusudan Reddy, and other local YSR Congress party leaders and workers.