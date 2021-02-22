BSF jawan injured after Maoists explodes landmine at Andhra Odisha Border

The Maoists detonated a landmine targeting cumbing forces in Visakhapatnam agency. Dharmendra Sahu of 160 BSF Battalion was seriously injured in the incident and was airlifted immediately to Raipur for treatment in a helicopter.

BSF jawans carried out cumbing in the area after receiving information that there were maoists in the Dal Dali forest area under the Mathili police station in Malkangiri district in AOB. The maoists detonated a landmine in the background.

The jawans, who immediately recovered from the Maoist opened fire as part of counter attack. In self-defense, the Maoists opened fire and escaped. Security forces carried out a search operation for the escaped maoists.