BT project will be completed in 2 years, assures MLA

Kalyandurg : Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra has reiterated to fullfill the promise, given during election campaign, of completing Bhairavani Tippa irrigation project within two years.

He criticised former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for going back on his promise to complete BT project within six months, who also failed to deliver even within during his 5-year term. ‘The Rs 969 crore Bhairavani Tippa Project, which was designed to irrigate 22,300 acres in Rayadurg and Kalyandurg constituencies, was initiated at the fag end of TDP rule during 2014-19. Even after a gap of five years from 2019-24, not an inch of progress was made and the former YSRCP government maintained status quo,’ he stated.

Now that TDP government is back, it will take the responsibility to complete the project in two years, stated Surendra during a chat with The Hans India here on Wednesday. The project is a boon for the farmers of Kalyandurg and Rayadurg constituencies, he added.

It should be noted here that already 500 acres was acquired by the TDP government, but another 900 acres need to be acquired. The people of Kalyandurgam, Rayadurgam and Raptadu constituencies pinned lot of hopes on the project. The TDP government in 2014 decided to revive the 40-year-old Bhairavani Tippa project over Vedavati river, which became defunct due to several reasons. The original source of the project was Vedavati river in Karnataka.

Due to Karnataka building too many projects on its side, the Bhairava project could not get any water. So as a permanent solution, both the past and present governments, decided to bring Krishna river waters by building a lift irrigation at Jeedipalle reservoir.

The new Bhairavani Tippa project is designed to divert Krishna water, which come to Jeedipalle reservoir further to Garudapuram village in Gummagatta mandal and from there to Bhairavani Tippa in Rayadurg mandal.