B.Tech student commits suicide in Kakinada after failing in exams

The whereabouts of the youth who jumped into the Upputeru from Kakinada Jagannathapuram bridge on Monday night were not found till Tuesday night. Janapureddy Venkataramana on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Kakinada One Town Police that his son Durga Prasad 22, had jumped into the incident.



Going into the details, Durga Prasad who is studying B. Tech had failed in few subjects and went into depression. Against this backdrop, his father took him to a psychiatrist for treatment and while on their way back home, Durga Prasad got off a two-wheeler and jumped into the Upputeru from the Jagannathapuram bridge.

One Town police have registered a case after the complaint filed by Venkataramana.